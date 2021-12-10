New Music Releases December 10: Alicia Keys, Juice WRLD, 'West Side Story' and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Alicia Keys released her innovate double album, KEYS, which features two versions of each new track, MONSTA X dropped their new album, The Dreaming, and a new posthumous collection from Juice WRLD features collaborations with Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd, BTS' Suga and more.

It's a big week in movie soundtracks, with the release of West Side Story, featuring stars Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose and more performing the songs from the beloved musical. Bon Iver also shared their latest track, "Second Nature," from the soundtrack of the upcoming Netflix film, Don't Look Up.

Plus, new music from Mitski, Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Nathy Peluso and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

KEYS - Alicia Keys

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"It Was a... (Masked Christmas)" - Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

West Side Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez & More

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

Fighting Demons - Juice WRLD

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"Second Nature" - Bon Iver

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"Heat Lightning" - Mitski

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"B-Side" - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"Friki" - Feid & KAROL G

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

B4 AVA - A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

The Dreaming - MONSTA X

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

Pop? - Tierra Whack

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"Desesperadoes" - Rauw Alejandro feat. Chencho Corleone

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"CRACK MY SKULL" - jxdn

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"Smash the Machine" - Babe Rainbow

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"MENTHOL*" - Jean Dawson feat. Mac DeMarco

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"VIVIR ASÍ ES MORIR DE AMOR" - Nathy Peluso

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"Party With You" - Cobra Starship

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"London" - Wrabel feat. Cam

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"Blue Hippo" - Maya Hawke

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"Stop Coming Over" - Chris Lane

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

Wiz Got Wings - Wiz Khalifa, Cardo & Sledgren

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

Love…And Other Things (Side A) - Lauren Hashian

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"Kick Ass" - Bryan Adams

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"IOD" - Token feat. Lil Skies

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

Yo!88 - TM88 & Pi’erre Bourne

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"I Wanna Be Your Tonight" - Joe Nichols

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"Drag Me Down" - Lord Nelson

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"Poor Taste" - Rob Aldridge and The Proponents

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple