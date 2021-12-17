New Music Releases December 17: Aaliyah, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Big Time Rush and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
It's a great weekend to listen to The Weeknd, as the Canadian crooner pops up on FKA Twigs' latest release, "Tears in the Club," as well as a new posthumous release from Aaliyah, titled "Poison." The Aaliyah track comes after the late singer's music catalog was recently added to streaming services -- 20 years after her tragic death -- and precedes a new album, Unstoppable, set for release in 2022.
In other new releases, Roddy Ricch dropped his new album, LIVE LIFE FAST, Camilo dropped his latest track, "Pesadilla," and Big Time Rush returned with their brand new single, "Call It Like I See It!"
There's also some great new soundtrack songs in circulation, including Joe Jonas' upbeat "Go It Alone" from Rumble, Mickey Guyton and Vince Gill's powerful "Love Changes Everything" from American Underdog, and the Sing 2 soundtrack, which features covers by stars Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon, Halsey and more.
Plus, new music from Jhené Aiko, 24kGoldn, NCT, Waxahatchee, and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Poison" - Aaliyah & The Weeknd
LIVE LIFE FAST - Roddy Ricch
"Tears in the Club" - FKA Twigs feat. The Weeknd
"Go It Alone" - Joe Jonas
"Wrap Me Up" - Jhené Aiko
"Pesadilla" - Camilo
"More Than Friends" - 24kGoldn
"Love Changes Everything" - Vince Gill & Mickey Guyton
"Call It Like I See It" - Big Time Rush
"Rent Free" / "By Any Means" - 6LACK
UNIVERSE - The 3rd Album - NCT
Studio 900 Sessions - Russell Dickerson
"Read My Mind" - Rebecca Black & Slayyyter
"Tomorrow" - Waxahatchee
"MOOD (Remix)" - Omy de Oro & Jay Wheeler & Nio Garcia
R&B? - Tierra Whack
"No Reason" - Big Thief
"Remember Me Happy" - Alex Warren
"The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)" - Bryson Tiller & Pentatonix
"I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" - Scarlett Johansson & Bono (from Sing 2)
"No Snow for Christmas" - Girl Named Tom
