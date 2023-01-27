New Music Releases January 27: Taylor Swift, Chlöe, Daisy Jones & The Six and More

The arrival of the weekend means the opportunity for new playlists, more streaming, and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered!

Taylor Swift leads the group with the release of her "Lavender Haze" music video, a collection of purple fog and Easter egg clues that sent the internet spiraling early Friday morning. Also included in the list is Chlöe's newest release, Meghan Trainor's TikTok-famous "Made You Look" collaboration with pop star Kim Petras, and the first release from the highly anticipated TV adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's rock n' roll novel, Daisy Jones & The Six, featuring vocals from Riley Keough and Sam Claflin.

Read on to catch all of ET's recommendations for the songs and albums to listen to this week and beyond!

"Lavender Haze" music video - Taylor Swift

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Pray It Away" - Chlöe

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Getting Older" - Adam Lambert

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Made You Look" - Meghan Trainor feat Kim Petras

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Come Get Your Wife - Elle King

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"LLYLM" - ROSALÍA

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Love Again" - The Kid LAROI

"Heartbreak Feels So Good" - Fall Out Boy

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Can’t Tame Her" - Zara Larsson

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"You Only Love Me" - Rita Ora

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"If We Don’t Have Each Other" - Smokey Robinson

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Lemon" - Tyler Posey

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION - TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

A Reckoning - Kimbra

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"No Limits" - Fueled by 808, Kid Rock, Austin Mahone feat Jimmie Allen

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Regret Me" - Daisy Jones & The Six



Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Story of a Boy" - JORDY

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Diamonds & Dancefloors - Ava Max

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Been Thinking" - Tyla

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be" - Carly Simon

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Evangeline" - Stephen Sanchez



Stream it: Apple / Spotify