New Music Releases July 15: Lizzo, Pink, Marcus Mumford, FINNEAS and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Lizzo returned -- and it's "About Damn Time!" -- with her new album, Special, giving us more bops to shake it all summer long. Calvin Harris recruited Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams for his latest release, "Stay With Me." And BTS' j-hope dropped his new solo album, Jack in the Box.

LeAnn Rimes shared "the wild," a track from her upcoming album, god's work, featuring Sheila E. and Mickey Guyton, Marcus Mumford released his first solo single, "Cannibal," and Latto came out swinging for the divine feminine with her fiery new track, "PUSSY."

Plus, new music from Pink, Demi Lovato, Steve Lacy, Joey Bada$$, beabadoobee and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Special - Lizzo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Stay With Me" - Calvin Harris feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Sunshine" - Steve Lacy feat. Fousheé

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Irrelevant" - P!nk

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"PUSSY" - Latto

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Zipcodes" - Joey Bada$$

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"SUBSTANCE" - Demi Lovato

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Beatopia - beabadoobee

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Jack in the Box - j-hope

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Horses" - Maggie Rogers

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa" - FINNEAS

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"the wild" - LeAnn Rimes feat. Sheila E. & Mickey Guyton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Easy Lover" - Ellie Goulding feat. Big Sean

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"BLENDER" - 5 Seconds of Summer

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"LOVE IS A COWBOY" - Kelsea Ballerini

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Cannibal" - Marcus Mumford

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Self Explanatory - Ne-Yo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

emails i can't send - Sabrina Carpenter

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

A Kid Named Cudi - Kid Cudi

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Placeholder" - Oliver Tree

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

a lighter shade of blue - Christina Perri

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Here to Forever" - Death Cab for Cutie

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Way Home" - Tyler Hubbard

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"golden hour" - JVKE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wild Palomino" - Zac Brown Band feat. Cody Johnson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"TVI" - Surf Curse

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Paradise" - Briston Maroney

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Aftershock - Alexander 23

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"leave the light on" - Johnny Orlando

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dolls" - Bella Poarch

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Waste Of Space" - G Flip

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Bare & Rare, Pt. 1 - CHUNG HA

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Crash Course" - Blu DeTiger feat. Biig Piig

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Golden Child" - Paravi

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"If I Didn't Love You" - Ben Abraham

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"On My Way" - bLAck pARty

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"17" - Cartel

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"House With A View" - Cyn

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"A Guitar, A Singer and A Song" - Wade Bowen feat. Vince Gill

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I'll Be Fine" - Giolì & Assia

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Sucks To Know You (FU)" - Mergui

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

History of Breaking Up (Part Two) - Alana Springsteen

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Go to Hell" - Letdown.

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"All in My Head" - Erika Sirola

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

is this what i look like? - Yours Truly

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Shark Eyes" - Sorcha Richardson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Ceiling Could Collapse - Rachel Bobbitt

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"i'm not crying you're crying" - Pinkshift

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I'm Your Guy" - Anna Shoemaker

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"People Can Change" - YDE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Savior" - Juliana Madrid

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Open the Road - We Banjo 3

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Cardinal Feather" - Julie Odell

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Windows of Time - Asher Monroe

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Ash Gordon / Ash Gordon II - Ash Gordon

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

...to be a dream... - McCall

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Bless Your Heart" - Lou Ridley

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

All This Life - Parker Twomey

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Go Wrong" - Luke James

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Numbered" - Steve Moakler

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Round in Loops" - Spacemoth

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"That’s The Way" - Jessie Baylin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Who Is She?" - Violet Saturn

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Summer Slowdown" - Mark Mackay

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify