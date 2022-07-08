New Music Releases July 8: Ciara, The 1975, Brent Faiyaz, Anitta, DNCE and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Ciara showed us how to make it "JUMP" this summer with her club-ready new single, Burna Boy dropped his new album, Love, Damini, which includes a collab with Ed Sheeran, and DNCE continued their return with the lovestruck new track, "Got Me Good."

But Anitta might be the NMF queen this week, joining Murda Beatz, Quavo, J. Balvin and Pharrell on the fiery "No Mas," and teaming up with TINI and Becky G for "La Loto." Plus, she previewed an upcoming collab with Missy Elliott on her Instagram, writing, "Nothing could ever explain my feelings at this moment!"

Plus, new music from Brent Faiyaz, Fivio Foreign & The Kid LAROI, Keith Urban, Noah Kahan and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"JUMP" - Ciara feat. Coast Contra

"No Mas" - Murda Beatz feat. Quavo, J. Balvin, Anitta, and Pharrell

WASTELAND - Brent Faiyaz

"Part of the Band" - The 1975

Love, Damini - Burna Boy

"I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer (Go Through It)" - Blondie

"Paris to Tokyo" - Fivio Foreign & The Kid LAROI

"Brown Eyes Baby" - Keith Urban

"Got Me Good" - DNCE

"Change the Locks" - King Princess

"La Loto" - TINI, Becky G, Anitta

Freedom - Journey

"Lost Without You" - Kygo feat. Dean Lewis

"the idea" - blackbear

"Unstoppable (R3HAB Remix)" - Sia & R3HAB

"Eleanor" - Hot Chip

"CHEERS" - SEVENTEEN

"Stick Season" - Noah Kahan

"Money, Love & Death" - Garrett Nash

dear amelia - renforshort

"Friend Right Now" - Caleb Hearn

Towards the Moon - August 08

"SELF-SABOTAGE" - Waterparks

MANIFESTO: DAY 1 - ENHYPEN

"Balling" - EDEN

"BDSM" - corook

"Missing You" / "Something About Your Love" - SG Lewis

"These Nights" - Loud Luxury feat. KIDDO

"Adrenaline" - MASN

"Drive You Crazy" - Dylan Matthew & Nitti Gritti

"Relajao (Remix)" - Zaucy, Zizzy, Francely Abreuu, Leon Leiden

"Me On You" - Muscadine Bloodline

"Is It Enough" - Hope Tala

"The Bare Necessities (from The Jungle Book)" - Lang Lang

"Domino (Dan Shake Remix)" - Myd & Dan Shake

"Season 1 - Episode 5: Hating Stuff" - Ian McConnell

"midwest blues" - nobody likes you pat

Murder for Higher - Signet Ringer (Paul Walter Hauser)

Girls – The 2nd Mini Album - aespa

"OTT" - easy life feat. BENEE

"Wander Away" - Goldpine

"Fukstar" - Wargasm

"More Than I Know" - Kevin Chung & Johnny Chay

"LOSER" - KILLBOY

Summer Sun - Oakrest

Hopeless & Romantic - Titus Bank

"Countryside Drive" - Lucas Hoge

"Slow It Down" - Mitch Bradford

"The Fight" - Mechanical Roots

