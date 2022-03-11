New Music Releases March 11: Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Maren Morris, Mandy Moore and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Miranda Lambert shared "Strange," the first single off her upcoming album, Palomino, Rex Orange County and Tyler the Creator reunited on "Open a Window," and the multi-talented Leslie Grace dropped her latest, "Un Buen Día."

Plus, new music from Luis Fonsi, Alanis Morissette, The Chainsmokers, Orville Peck, Oh Wonder and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Sweetest Pie" - Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Open a Window" - Rex Orange County feat. Tyler the Creator

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"In Real Life" - Mandy Moore

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wheelie" - Latto feat. 21 Savage

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"My Love" - Florence and the Machine

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Petty Too" - Lil Durk feat. Future

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Nervous" - Maren Morris

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dolce" - Luis Fonsi

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Olive Branch" - Alanis Morissette

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"iPad" - The Chainsmokers

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Strange" - Miranda Lambert

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Un Buen Dia" - Leslie Grace

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Joy of Music - Ben Rector

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Bronco: Chapters 1& 2 - Orville Peck

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Magnificent" - Oh Wonder

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wild Child" - The Black Keys

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Ziki Ziki" - Static & Ben El feat. Snoop Dogg & Lil Baby

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Bones" - Imagine Dragons

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Down Home" - Jimmie Allen

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Funeral" - YUNGBLUD

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

ALPHA - Shenseea

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"How We Do It" - Sean Paul feat. Pia Mia

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Write You A Song" - Hanson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Blessed Mode" - Kel Mitchell

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Before U" - Marshmello

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"idk god" - corook

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Baby" - Aitch feat. Ashanti

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

So Happy It Hurts - Bryan Adams

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

MOOD SWINGS - Scotty Sire

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Stand True" - The Americans

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

10 Year Plan - The Shires

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Bird of Prey" - Emily James

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Still Point in a Turning World - Young Rising Sons

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Still Got It" - Pierre Alexander

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Y1 - Yuna

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)" - James Reid feat. Jay B & ØZI

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Optimystic - Drake White

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Runnin' Downhill" - Tyler Dial

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Two of a Kind" - Seratones

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Carolina Blue" - Chris Bandi

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"My Love" - Steelo feat. Buddy & Arin Ray

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Gonna Be a Problem" - Everette

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Do It Like This (English Version)" - P1Harmony

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"House to Build a Home" - Matt Koziol

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"mood ring" - Kira Kosarin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Lights Out" - Liz Lamere

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Gershwin Country - Michael Feinstein

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"March On" - Amy Jack

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify