Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
K-pop superstars BLACKPINK followed up their historic VMAs performance with their highly anticipated second studio album, BORN PINK, Marcus Mumford shared his debut solo album, (self-titled), Kelsea Ballerini released a new track for her ride-or-dies, titled "IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)," and Jack Harlow joined EST Gee on his new single, "Backstage Passes."
Plus, new music from Rina Sawayama, Charlie Puth, Becky G, Bazzi, Noah Kahan, THE DRIVER ERA and more!
Also this week, stars like Hailee Steinfeld, Rachel Lindsay, Mike Johnson, JoJo, Angus Cloud and more turned out to the Pair of Thieves event at the Kendrick Lamar concert at L.A.'s Crypto.Com Arena. Check out some pics below!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
BORN PINK - BLACKPINK
"Backstage Passes" - EST Gee feat. Jack Harlow
Hold the Girl - Rina Sawayama
"I Don’t Think That I Like Her" - Charlie Puth
"IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)" - Kelsea Ballerini
"Danielle (smile on my face)" - Fred again..
"AMANTES" - Becky G feat. Daviles de Novelda
"I Just Want a Lover" - Noah Cyrus
(self-titled) - Marcus Mumford
Infinite Dream - Bazzi
"Northern Attitude" - Noah Kahan
Summer Mixtape - THE DRIVER ERA
The Trouble With Fever - Michelle Branch
"I’m So Happy" - Jeremy Zucker feat. BENEE
"Never Change" - Symba feat. Roddy Ricch
DECIDE - Djo
HDTV - Tai Verdes
"granola bars" - gnash & Annika Wells
YESSIE - Jessie Reyez
"Take It Slow (Acoustic)" - Conner Smith feat. Ryan Hurd
god’s work - LeAnn Rimes
It Was Fun While It Lasted - Sueco
"Bad To Me" - Wizkid
"NAILS" - Noga Erez feat. Missy Elliott
"See You In Hell" - Chymes
"Talkin" - Alex Vaughn
"Ain't Missin' You" - Dylan Schneider
"Kinda Over It" - Young Culture
What A Weird Dream - Justice Carradine
"Brave Girl" - Callista Clark
"Romeo" - Jordana Bryant
"Persuaded" - Taryn Papa
Hell Paso - Koe Wetzel
Caroline Kid - Caroline Kid
