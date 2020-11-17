NFL Star Adam Thielen Honors Late Alex Trebek on His Monday Night Football Cleats

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen sported a special pair of custom pregame cleats for Monday Night Football this week, honoring the late Jeopardy host and television icon Alex Trebek.

Thielen's cleats were custom designed white-and-gold Adidas with Trebek's likeness -- and a halo above his head -- painted on one shoe, and a blue adidas logo reading "trebek" on the other. Both cleats also featured a blue box designed to look like contestants' Final Jeopardy screen, with "We Will Miss You, Alex" and $19,000 wager written in white. (Thielen wears No. 19 for the Vikings.)

Designer Mache shared some up close photos of the cleats, writing, "For #MNF pregame tonight my guy @athielen19 will be honoring the legend Alex Trebek who passed last week. I feel like no matter where you were from I feel like Jeopardy was a part of all of our lives in some way. #skol."

For #MNF pregame tonight my guy @athielen19 will be honoring the legend Alex Trebek who passed last week. I feel like no matter where you were from I feel like Jeopardy was a part of all of our lives in some way. 🙏 #skol pic.twitter.com/1itrgOM4M8 — Mache- that guy who does the artwork on the shoes. (@MACHE275) November 16, 2020

Mache has become a well-known footwear artist in the sports world. He also recently designed an amazing pair of cleats featuring Dave Chappelle's Rick James character for Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, some Astroworld-inspired spikes for Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry and a variety of Halloween gear for Thielen, Diggs, Landry and more.

Trebek died on Nov. 8, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80. Days later, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Mike Richards, Jeopardy's executive producer, who opened up about Alex's last days.

"He had a nice final day. He was out on his swing that he loved with his wife and surrounded by family," Richards shared. "If you know Alex, he did everything that perfectly and even his last day was done that perfectly... It was a very peaceful day, there were laughs, and then he went to sleep."

Following the TV icon's death, there was an overwhelming outpouring of love, memories, condolences and tributes that celebrated his indelible mark on the world.