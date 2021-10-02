Nia Vardalos Reveals 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Script Is Finished

The actress revealed that she has completed the script for the third movie in the rom-com franchise and hopes to film soon. Vardalos posted a photo with co-stars Lainie Kazan, Louis Mandylor and Gia Carides, and shared that the film is dedicated to the late Michael Constantine, the actor who portrayed her father, Gus.

"Friends in real life are why our films are so much fun to make," Vardalos wrote, adding that the four of them "gathered to honor the memory of Michael Constantine, may he rest in peace."

"He had told me he wouldn’t be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on. I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael’s decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon," she continued, explaining that the various COVID-19 variants "have made indies difficult, but we are hopeful."

Jokingly writing to stop calling her mom to ask her to be in the third film or sharing their plot ideas, she confirmed, "the script is finished. ✏️ (And no Toula and Ian are not grandparents!)."

"We miss you Michael, thank you for bringing my words to life with such passion and accuracy, you will always be with us. ❤️," she concluded.

Constantine died on August 31 of natural causes. He was 94.

The first Vardalos-written romantic comedy -- which is the highest-grossing rom-com of all time -- was released in 2002, with Constantine making audiences laugh and smile as the Portokalos patriarch. He reprised his role as the Windex-toting father in the sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, as well as the short-lived CBS series, My Big Fat Greek Life.

When news of his death broke, Vardalos paid tribute to her on-screen father, writing, "Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael."

She also shared a photo of Constantine and her real father, Gus Vardalos, together.

Michael Constantine as “Gus” and my real dad Constantine “Gus” Vardalos, onset #MyBigFatGreekWedding2. May both dads Rest In Peace ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/PZn6oF2auT — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) September 9, 2021