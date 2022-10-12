Nick and Vanessa Lachey Tease the Most Shocking Moment of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 (Exclusive)

It's almost time to watch a whole new group of hopefuls search for love without ever seeing the other person's face. Love Is Blind is returning to Netflix for season 3, this time featuring singles from Dallas, Texas, and hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey couldn't be more excited.

"That’s the beauty of the show is that every season is completely -- while the premise is the same and the procedure is the same -- every season is different from the one before because we're dealing with different people in a different place," Nick tells ET. "If you liked season 1 and season 2, you’re gonna love season 3. To me, it may be my favorite so far."

Season 3 was shot directly after season 2 in 2021 and Vanessa teases that the franchise has even moved on shooting "some more." As for what fans can expect this season, Vanessa and Nick tease one particularly shocking moment at the altar for one couple.

"I literally was like, 'Whaaaat?!'" Vanessa recalls. "There were some moments in the previous seasons where when they don’t work out, you see they kind of had an agreement. There are some where the person is shocked, and like when Gia went running down the street [in season 1], you’re just like, 'OK, she didn’t know.' In this season when they're at the altar and the one person does it and the other person's like, 'Say what?' And we're all like, 'Whoa, they were not on the same page.'"

"And not only were they not on the same page, but those around them were also not on the same page," Nick adds, referencing the couple's loved ones.

As for the Lacheys, their own romance started rather unconventionally with a date at Hooters.

"It was Trent, New Jersey, on a Monday night. There was not a lot open on a Monday night," Nick explains. "Hooters was open and willing to take us. And they have great wings. It was a test of sorts. If she's going to stick with me after a Hooters date, then I know she's got staying power."

The couple has now been married for 11 years and share three kids. So would they support their little ones looking for love on the Netflix show?

"Oh, of course. I would be like, 'Let's go for it,'" Vanessa insists. "You just hope as a parent that you raise them in a way they are comfortable in their own skin, that they're confident and they can get out there and find what they want... I'm proud of the relationships that have come out of this show whether the marriage worked out or not, whether someone was left at the altar or not because every person that has come out has come out, I think, a little bit more aware of themselves."

Love Is Blind season 3 premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.