Nick Cannon Dishes on New Radio Show and If His Kids Will Make an Appearance (Exclusive)

Nick Cannon is one of the busiest celebs in showbusiness. The Masked Singer host and actor is premiering a new radio show on Amp, and is excited about what he'll be bringing to the venture.

Cannon recently sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier, and reflected on what fans can expect from The Daily Cannon when it kicks off on Monday.

"We got segments that, you know, I don't like to call them 'hot topics,' but it's really, like, my take on what's going on in pop culture," Cannon shared. 'But more than anything, we're not just covering pop culture, we're creating pop culture."

As for who is making up his team, Cannon teased, "We got DJ Abby De La Rosa, we got Courtney Bee from Wild N' Out, Mason on the Mic from TikTok. So we got a team of queens!"

Cannon, a father of 12, shares three children with De La Rosa -- 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and 5-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin.

"You'll get to see our bond, you'll get to see why so much love is there," Cannon said of working with De La Rosa. "I mean, she's a mother of three of my children, but I met her in this space, here, working at iHeartRadio, man, and I always was a fan of hers."

Working with De La Rosa also means that their kids will be close by. In fact, "The kids would be upstairs while we're downstairs doing the show," Cannon explained, adding that he thinks there's a good chance they will make an appearance from time to time.

"Especially since the twins are running around all over the place, they love it," Cannon said. "We literally call our studio 'the playroom,' so it's toys everywhere, bright colors. So they'll definitely pop in."

The Daily Cannon morning radio show premieres Monday on the Amp app.