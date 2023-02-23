Nick Cannon Reacts to Mariah Carey and Daughter Monroe's Viral TikTok Moments (Exclusive)

Nick Cannon is a proud dad! ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the 42-year-old TV personality, and he gushed about his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, going viral on TikTok thanks to a performance with their 11-year-old daughter, Monroe.

In the video, Monroe and Kim Kardashian's daughter North West dance and lip sync to Carey's 2009 song, "It's a Wrap." When the girls' moms try to join in on the fun, the tweens hilariously push them out of the frame.

"I loved it. To be honest, it was epic," Cannon told ET. "... My daughter has the entertainment bug... [You can] definitely see that connection with her and her mom. It's beautiful, the fact that they get to have fun with each other... families are connecting in a different way than ever before."

Cannon went on to explain why he found the video to be both "crazy" and "funny."

"That song that they were doing TikTok to is a song that I produced and worked on with Mariah, so even that made it special," he said. "... It was a touching moment. It was shocking at first, but then it was awesome. I was like, 'Alright, I see what y'all are doing, going viral.'"

According to Cannon, Monroe can do more than lip sync, as he revealed that his daughter is quite the singer herself.

"Her and Mariah they doing what they do," he said. "I don't even know if I'm allowed to talk about it, 'cause Mariah's like, 'Let me handle this. I got this.'"

Monroe is just one of Cannon's 12 children. The singer also shares Moroccan, 11, with Carey. He also shares Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

During a house tour with Cannon, he told ET that his office is right next to his kids' nursery.

"I got the DJ set up, Twitch, my massage chair, my guitar, all my books, and then of course right next to me you gotta have the kids. It's the nursery," he said, before joking that the latter room fits "about 12" little ones.

Nick Cannon's Next Superstar Tour 2023 will kick off Saturday in Los Angeles.