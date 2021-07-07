Nick Cannon Says It's 'No Accident' That He's Fathered 4 Children With 3 Women In Less than a Year

It's apparently all part of the plan. Nick Cannon is speaking out about his growing number of children, and says it isn't just a fluke.

Cannon addressed his prolific number of progenies on his Power 106 show, Nick Cannon Radio, when he asked City Girls rapper JT for some life advice. Her advice was was "wrap it up" -- meaning he should consider wearing a condom.

However, Cannon replied that the children he's fathered are not the result of simply not using protection.

"I’m having kids on purpose," Cannon said. "I don't have no accident."

The remarks come after Cannon seemingly welcomed a child, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott on June 23. Zen appears to be Cannon's seventh child -- and his fourth child in less than a year, with three different women.

According to Cannon, these particular children were not the inadvertent results of reckless passion.

"Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t," Cannon said. "The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."

Cannon added, "You only live once. That’s true. I always say you only get one trip around the ride."

Zen was born less than 10 days after Cannon welcomed twin boys, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. Cannon also welcomed a baby girl in December with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell -- their second child together, following 3-year-old son Golden.

Cannon also shares 9-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey -- son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.

Recently, a 2017 interview Cannon did with Howard Stern resurfaced in which the TV personality explained that his battle with lupus and a consideration of his mortality were part of the reason he's driven to have kids.

"When you experience near-death situations [and] life-threatening situations, it's honest. it's real," Cannon said. "I feel like, yo, I'm running out of time. Every time I think I'm doing good, then I gotta go back to the f**king hospital..."

When asked if he fears death, Cannon said, "I don't fear it. I welcome it."

"I got to a space now where it's like I'm probably gonna die sooner than most people. I mean, that's what the doctors said. But I'm living life like 'F**k! I might die in the morning, so let's f**k all night! Why wear condoms? I might not be here tomorrow,'" Cannon said.