Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Says He's 'Doing Slightly Better' But Is 'Still Very Sick'

Nick Cordero's battle with medical complications stemming from COVID-19 continues. The actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, said doctors are seeing some improvements in his condition as he fights for his life against his latest lung infection.

Kloots shared another small yet hopeful update regarding his health on Monday on her Instagram story, writing, "Nick is doing slightly better than yesterday."

However, Kloots said her husband -- with whom she shares an 11-month-old son, Elvis -- is "still very sick and battling a lot."

"They turned him to a proning position today to open his airways," she explained. "He has had this before and it helped a lot. They also cleaned his lungs out again to help fight the infection."

Cordero was first hospitalized for pneumonia and later tested positive for the coronavirus in April. He had to have his right leg amputated due to ongoing blood clotting complications and underwent a tracheostomy while being in a medically induced coma for several weeks.

As Kloots previously explained, her husband has since tested negative for COVID-19, but is dealing with the infections and complications that resulted from the illness.

"He is and has been COVID negative now for weeks. What he is and has been dealing with is the fall out from the virus and from infections that arise from being in the ICU as long as he has," Kloots wrote in another post Monday. "Please keep your prayers coming!"

The actor recently woke up from his coma but then suffered a health setback, and his condition went "downhill" due to this latest lung infection. Kloots previously said that, despite the setback, he is "getting better" day by day.

