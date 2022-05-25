Nick Jonas Shares Songs He’s Singing to Daughter as He’s Honored With the Golden Glove Award

Nick Jonas is bringing his wife and their baby girl along for his health journey, and the singer is opening up about how fatherhood has "certainly" changed the way he approaches his health philosophy.

Jonas was honored with the Golden Glove Award by the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation at their 11th annual Big Fighters, Big Cause charity boxing night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

The singer -- who has battled Type 1 diabetes since childhood and has been an outspoken advocate for diabetes health and awareness -- spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about the honor, and about his wife and infant daughter's role in his own wellness efforts.

"Any time I get to raise awareness for the diabetes community is always a big one for me and I've been living with it for 16 years now and it just blows my mind that I get to raise awareness like this and hopefully we can do some good here tonight," Jonas said, sharing his excitement over helping the pediatric diabetes charity organization.

According to Jonas, his wife, Priyanka Chopra, has been by his side as he navigated his condition since the beginning of their relationship, and his health was "one of the first things we spoke about."

"It's such a big part of my life and has been for so long that, obviously, it was something that I wanted to share with her and include her in that journey," he said.

As for the latest development in his life -- the birth of his baby girl Malti -- Jonas said that fatherhood "has changed everything! For the better, of course!"

For Jonas, the most important thing about health is "doing whatever you can to take care of yourself. And you'll never get it right 100 percent of the time, but I do my best."

One thing it sounds like he is getting right is serenading his newborn baby girl with some soothing sounds. The Jonas Brothers singer said he croons for his baby girl regularly.

"I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it's beautiful," Jonas shared. "'I'm singing just a lot of you know old classics. My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that's on the iPod or whatever, but I sing."

However, Jonas will be singing some of his own tunes for Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas -- the band's upcoming residency show in Sin City.

"We're so excited. These show were supposed to happen so long ago and they've been pushed for a number of reasons, but to get back out there and play for our fans is always a good time," he shared. "We're really trying to make these shows special for the fans, who have spent their own money to get out there. It means a lot to us, so we're going to be including them in picking the set lists each night."

Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas takes place June 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11 at Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas.

Jonas and Chopra shared the news that they welcomed their little girl via surrogate with a joint statement in January. Then on Mother’s Day, the couple -- who were married in 2018 -- announced that their baby girl finally made it home, after 100-plus days in the NICU.

Last week, Nick gave an update on life as a new father. "Life is beautiful,” the 29-year-old singer shared during an appearance on the Today show. “She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed that she’s back home.”

The Dancing With Myself judge added, “Jonas family keeps growing, a lot of girls, no boys. My parents are thrilled. Grandparents of now four beautiful granddaughters."