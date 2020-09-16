Nick Jonas Turns 28 and Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Tribute Will Melt Your Heart

Nick Jonas is getting some birthday love from those closest to him! The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers turned 28 on Wednesday and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, marked the occasion with a precious tribute video on Instagram.

"So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. 😍❤️🎉 @nickjonas," she captioned the sweet montage.

The clip features footage of Nick on The Voice and performing onstage, but there are also some adorable moments between the couple. The video features the pair dancing, riding bikes, riding on horseback, kissing and more.

Over the weekend, the 38-year-old actress shared another sweet selfie with her hubby in the car, writing, "My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas."

Nick also got a tribute from his older brother, Kevin Jonas, who shared a shot with the birthday boy, along with the message, "Happy birthday @nickjonas I am so lucky for your friendship. I’m so proud of you and here is to another trip around the sun!"

In addition, Nick received some social media love from his other brother, Joe Jonas, who posted childhood photos of himself and his younger sibling. "Happy birthday to a legend and all around great person @nickjonas love you bro!" he wrote.

Happy birthday to a legend and all around great person @nickjonas love you bro! pic.twitter.com/kOaBO5RVjN — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) September 16, 2020

In addition to celebrating Nick's birthday, Joe has a lot on his plate at the moment. The 31-year-old singer and his wife, Sophie Turner, welcomed their first child in July. For more on the birth of their baby girl, watch the clip below.