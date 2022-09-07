Nick Kroll Has Hilarious Response to Harry Styles Fans as 'Supporting Actor' Amid 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama

Nick Kroll is hilariously embracing his "supporting" role in Don't Worry Darling. The 44-year-old actor posted a self-deprecating video from inside his limo, along with co-star Sydney Chandler, showing a long line of underwhelmed-looking fans seeking a celebrity sighting at the film's Venice Film Festival premiere.

"We know who you want, ladies, sorry!" Kroll jokes behind the camera. "Not Harry, not Olivia, not Florence."

"But, hey, Nick and Syd!" Chandler chimes in. "Pretty f**king cool."

In a text caption on the video, Kroll titled it: "POV: pulling up to the Don't Worry Darling premiere as just a supporting actor."

Previously, director Wilde had a public exchange with actor Shia LaBeouf, claiming she fired him from the project, but he responded with video footage saying he quit. LaBeouf's role ultimately went to Styles, who also began a romantic relationship with Wilde during filming.

There's also been reported tension between Wilde and the film's star, Pugh. The actress opted to forego a Don't Worry Darling press event, before attending the film's premiere. Pugh is said to have missed the press event due to a scheduling conflict with her other production, Dune. As for Wilde, she's publicly praised the actress in many interviews.