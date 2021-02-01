Nicki Minaj Reveals She Almost Named Her Son Ninja

Nicki Minaj hasn't shared her baby boy's name, but she did reveal what he was almost going to be named. The "Barbie Tingz" rapper had an intimate chat with her Barbz on her fan radio on Saturday, where she shared that she thought about naming her 3-month-old son Ninja.

The rap star has been very private about her son, hasn't shared a photo of his face and only refers to him by the adorable nickname, "Papa Bear."

"You know what his name was supposed to be? I think l might still change it," she shared. "A lot of people said they liked it, but I said, 'Nah.' His name was going to be Ninja."

"I changed it at the last minute," she added. Following the chat, she liked a couple tweets from fans that told her they liked the name Ninja.

I actually like the name “Ninja”..... Ninja Petty @NICKIMINAJ 🥰💙 pic.twitter.com/nSmIt0LqL6 — PBK | Cali M 💫💙 (@CaliMOfficial_) January 1, 2021

During the chat, she also shared that her album is not yet finished, but is grateful for the time off to focus on music and being a new mom. Minaj welcomed her first child and son with husband Kenneth Petty on Sept. 30.

Just earlier this week, Minaj opened up about having a “painful” experience with breastfeeding, and shared how her water broke in an impromptu Q&A with her fans.

“I was butt naked,” she recalled. “Just got out the shower & I asked him [husband Kenneth Petty] to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said ‘omg, I’m about to be in labor."

Minaj also shared how her baby had no problem latching onto her breast while she was at the hospital, which surprised her because she was scared that he wouldn’t breastfeed right away.

"But breastfeeding is very painful," she confessed. "Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms [are] really superheroes."

