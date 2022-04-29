Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada and More Join Peacock's 'The Best Man: Final Chapters'

Peacock's limited series spinoff of the classic Best Man films is welcoming some new faces! On Friday, the network revealed several recurring guest stars who will appear in the upcoming series, The Best Man: Final Chapters.

Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways will join the original stars from the films -- Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau -- who have returned to reprise their iconic roles for the spinoff.

The series, based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, will catch up with Harper (Diggs), Robyn (Lathan), Jordan (Long), Lance (Chestnut), Quentin (Howard), Shelby (De Sousa), Candace (Hall) and Murch (Perrineau) as their relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

Canada will play Wellington, Quentin's father, who is uncertain about relinquishing control of the family business to his son. Ways will play LJ, Lance's son, who is made in Lance’s image but doesn't share his father's passion for football.

Dixon will play Demetrius, someone from Jordan's past who has recently come back into her life, while Parker, who recently appeared in HBO Max's Sex and the City revival And Just Like That, will play Xiomara Amani, a multi-hyphenate beauty who is sure to disrupt the dynamic of the Best Man crew.

Pearson will play Jasmine, who works at an island resort where the group spends significant time, and Terrell will play Will, a handsome flirt who is also in need of an island vacation.

Serotsky will play Stan, a literary agent, alongside Genet's Dr. Temple, a professor at Fordham University, whose debonair and friendly nature is unexpected to the crew.

Last, but certainly not least, Truvillion will play Jaha, a conscious urban farmer who sells produce at a farmer’s market and works with many chefs.

The limited series was announced last February, nearly a year after Diggs hinted at The Best Man franchise continuing on the small screen. Production began in March, and the cast and crew have given fans several peeks behind the scenes via social media.

A month after the news dropped, ET spoke with Diggs ahead of him hosting that year's Critics Choice Awards, and he shared his excitement for the upcoming Peacock series.

"It's great that people want it. It's great that people want to do it. So we'll see what ends up happening," Diggs said at the time. "We haven't even read the script yet. I have no idea."

"That was one of the things that we asked for, was to see the script," he added. "And I don't know how much is changed from, I think the script was written years ago, but I don't know how it has changed."