Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughters Make Rare Appearance During 2021 Golden Globes

Leave it to Nicole Kidman to serve up major glam at the 2021 Golden Globes, even amid a global pandemic!

The Undoing star celebrated being nominated with her husband, Keith Urban, and two daughters -- Sunday, 12, and Faith, 10 -- by her side. As the camera panned to Kidman at home, she wowed in a black gown with gold chain link detailing by Louis Vuitton. She completed the look with her hair in an updo, and jewelry by Cathy Waterman.

Urban looked stylish in a black tux, while their girls wore white dresses.

Nicole Kidman’s face when Amy Poehler merely said the word “wig” #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Xz2WRN6xwm — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) March 1, 2021

"Celebrating #TheUndoing at the #GoldenGlobes tonight! ✨ Thank you @LouisVuitton & @NicolasGhesquiere for bringing a little glamour back in my life," she wrote on Instagram. "Haven’t done this in a long time 💛 "

Kidman is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role as Grace Fraser in HBO's The Undoing. She's up against Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Shira Haas (Unorthodox) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit).

Last November, director Susanne Bier spoke to ET about The Undoing's shocking finale, along with the possibility of a second season.

"Look, I mean, I would love to! But it's purely wishful thinking," Bier said, when asked about her plans to continue the story. "I'm capable of thinking that Father Christmas is real, so I will allow myself for that bit of wishful thinking. There's been no conversations about it at all. There are no plans for it. So, like thinking that Father Christmas is coming down the chimney, maybe we can do a season 2."