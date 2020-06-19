Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Quits 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' After Backlash to Angelina's Wedding

Fans now know why Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi quit Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. On Thursday's season 3 finale, viewers saw what really went down at Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira's wedding -- and the drama that ensued after Snooki, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese gave cringe-worthy speeches.

ET exclusively broke the news that Angelina tied the knot with Chris at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on Nov. 20. A few days later, ET reported that, according to an eyewitness at the wedding, the bridesmaids delivered a speech that roasted Angelina -- and she didn’t take it well. Angelina left, screaming at the producers and wouldn’t talk to the girls.

As seen on the episode, during the speech, wedding guests began booing the bridesmaids, with Angelina crying, getting up from her seat and exclaiming, "That was so f**ked up!"

"It’s the wrong f**king place. It’s the wrong time. You don’t do this at somebody’s wedding," the bride said in a confessional.

After tears, confrontations between all the ladies and apologies were exchanged, Snooki told Deena, "I’m quitting, I think. I think this is it. This is not fun."

In the confessional, Snooki added, "I just love my roomies, always. Jersey Shore is literally my life. I never would have met my best friends, so the fact that it has to end like this, for me, it really sucks."

However, the drama did not stop there, with Nicole, JWoww and Angelina all live-tweeting the finale and calling each other out.

Angelina explained that she "can take a joke," but it was the look on her husband's face that hurt her. "And all of my guests were upset and booing," she said. She also threatened to share alleged mean texts that her co-stars said in a group chat on her wedding night.

"I wasn't going to say anything but do you really want me to show the world the group chat that you guys didn't know I was in talking s**t about me the night of my wedding? And you wonder why I couldn't let things go," she tweeted.

Snooki then replied, "Expose the mean girls Angelina . Do what you need to do so we can all peacefully move on with our lives."

As for JWoww, she claimed that they all "reached out multiple times and apologized over and over."

"I cried for days thinking i took away her beautiful day. I questioned who i was. She never once reached out privately until she was forced too. So just stop ✋ ," she added. "I watched my best friend quit because she couldn’t handle the stress. I stayed up so many nights hearing Deena cry over being called names she didn’t deserve. All while Angelina basked in the attention she was given. 7 months I waited for tonight."

Deena, on her end, didn't live tweet. Instead, she posted a lengthy message about how the incident was one of the hardest things she's ever had to film.

Fans had known that Snooki was ready to call it quits when she revealed in her podcast in December that she wasn't signing on for a fourth season. When ET spoke with Snooki in February, she explained why the show needed to "move on" without her.

"It's not called Nicole Show; we're all a part of this together," Snooki replied when asked how the series will move forward without one of their fan-favorites. "I just feel like people move on sometimes. And having three kids and leaving and doing all of it is just really, really hard for me."

Seemingly alluding to all the controversy that unfolded with Angelina and her wedding, Snooki said she can't fathom trading in quality time with her kids for "toxic" situations.

