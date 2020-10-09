Niecy Nash Says Her Marriage to Jessica Betts Has 'Absolutely Nothing' to Do With Gender

Niecy Nash is loving newlywed life! Shortly after tying the knot with singer-songwriter Jessica Betts, the 50-year-old actress is revealing the emotions behind her surprise nuptials.

"[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul," Nash tells People of Betts. "She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life."

While Nash is now married to a woman after two unions with men -- she divorced Jay Tucker in March and was married to Don Nash from 1994 to 2007 -- the comedian says she "was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life."

"I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person," she explains. "I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment."

Though the marriage came as a shock to fans, Nash says she doesn't "feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love."

"I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like," she says.

Nash and Betts first met through social media in 2015, when the actress was "happily married" to Tucker. At the time, Nash "never saw [Betts] as someone I would date." Despite that, a source recently told ET that Nash and Betts have "always been close." Their friendship turned to love last year, after Nash announced her split from Tucker.

"I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being," Nash says. "But we began to see each other in a way we never had before. Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it. But I’ve learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time."

After Nash and Betts' intimate, at-home ceremony, the couple jetted off for a short Santa Barbara honeymoon. Now, Nash has nothing but excitement about what's to come.

"I’ve got my feet up, I’m looking at the ocean and I’ve got the greatest love of my life in my peripheral," she says. "I couldn’t be happier."