Nikki and Brie Bella Take Fans on Their Pregnancy Journeys in New 'Total Bellas' Teaser

It's double the drama when Nikki and Brie Bella return for season 6 of Total Bellas! The twin sisters and WWE wrestlers are back and revealing what it was like to be pregnant at the same time.

In the new trailer for the upcoming season, the sisters are preparing to welcome their baby boys into the world. "We feel the same, cravings are the same," one sister shares in a voiceover.

And while they're loving the chance to share this experience, Nikki and Brie don't exactly see eye to eye when it comes to showing off their pregnancy bodies.

"First of all, my naked pregnant body is so hot," Brie tells her sister.

"Well, it scared people," Nikki tells her.

The sisters are also preparing for the release of their new book, Incomparable, which features stories that not even their family knows about.

"There are stories that I have not told my mom but now the whole world's going to know," a nervous-looking Nikki says.

The teaser even shows Nikki's tough delivery as she cries out in pain on her way to the hospital and tells the camera, "This is not how I thought pregnancy would ever be."

Nikki and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, welcomed their baby boy, Matteo Artemovich, on July 31, while Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, became a family of four with the birth of their son, Buddy Dessert, on Aug. 1. Brie and Daniel are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Birdie.

Total Bellas premieres Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on E!