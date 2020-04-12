Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Discuss Who Would Take Baby Matteo If They Ever Split Up

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are already discussing baby Matteo's future.

During Thursday's Total Bellas, the lovebirds had a serious conversation about what would happen to their son in the case they broke up. The heart-to-heart (filmed prior to Matteo's arrival) all started when Nikki found out her fiancé had yet to put a will together.

"You need a will," Nikki told Artem. "What if something was to happen to you tomorrow?"

"Well, I'm not planning to go anytime soon," he replied.

Nikki then admitted in a solo interview that she finds it "difficult" to have these type of conversations about the future, "especially not being married" yet.

"It's the paperwork and it's all this that takes love out of the game that just freaks me out," she added.

Then, while away in Flagstaff, the topic came up once more when Nikki's twin sister, Brie Bella, asked, "Have you guys ever talked about how you guys want to raise Matteo?"

Nikki's mom, Kathy Colace, also weighed in, telling Nikki and Artem to prepare for the future by thinking about "the worst-case scenario," such as going their separate ways. "If the worst thing happens, what needs to happen?" she asked.

"I mean, Matteo would come with me because I'm the mother," Nikki argued, while Artem quipped, "You're always busy, always on the phone. I feel like, actually, I'll probably be more suitable."

Despite not coming to a final conclusion on a co-parenting plan in the episode, Artem said that at the end of the day, he would just want "what's best" for Matteo.

"I never experienced in my family having a will. So, it still kind of feels new and fresh, but I totally understand where Nicole come from," Artem said in his confessional. "Matteo is the priority and we want for him to have the best life he can."

The episode aired nearly a week after Nikki and Artem revealed during the Tamron Hall Show that they're planning on going to couples therapy in order to "be amazing parents" for Matteo.

"I was so supportive and pushing him out the door to go do Dancing [With the Stars] and then I realized once he left, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I do? Like, I need him.’ And so it was really hard," Nikki confessed, of being away from Artem for a few months. "We’re going to start [therapy] after the season and it’s mainly just to be amazing parents and knowing how to balance parent life out and also our own relationship."

"Because Artem and I don’t ever want to have a struggle," she continued. "You know, we plan on being married."

The couple is set to move to Napa, California, now that Chigvintsev is done with the latest season of DWTS. ET spoke with the pro dancer just moments after he and partner Kaitlyn Bristowe won season 29.

"I was thinking about where I was a year ago, exactly. Where I was not a part of last season, how I felt that [my] old dancing dreams were done and dusted, and that I was never going to be able to perform on that stage at all," Artem reflected. "And then just standing with Kaitlyn in the final and being called as the champion of the season? I mean, it was such a surreal moment that I never thought it would be, in the reality of this world."

