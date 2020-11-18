Nikki Bella Stops Speaking to Her Brother JJ Garcia After 'Massive' Political Fight

Political differences can tear apart celebrity families too! In a new sneak peek clip for Total Bellas, Brie and Nikki Bella are talking about their younger brother, JJ Garcia.

"Ever since I reconnected with my father, JJ and I, we just don't see eye to eye on some things in life," Nikki shares after learning that Brie and JJ have been in touch. "The last time I saw him, we got into this massive fight about politics and it's caused us not to speak. It was the last straw."

Brie shares that she encouraged JJ to speak to Nikki again, noting, "He was like, 'I want to,' but I think he wants you to reach out."

"I'm sorry but why? I don't understand what I did wrong in the situation except say how I felt about politics and I got destroyed by him with words," Nikki replies. "I stopped responding and he just kept saying mean things after mean things, like terrible stuff. I can't even look at him and [his wife] Lauren, to tell you the truth because I'm just disgusted."

Brie urged Nikki to move past her feud with her brother.

"It's family, people don't change. So you've gotta accept who they are and if you need to keep him at a distance, keep him at a distance, but you don't keep them away forever," she says.

Nikki didn't share exactly what her political views were, but she has been outspoken on social media, sharing Black Lives Matter posts and encouraging people to get out and vote and to count every vote.

The status of Nikki and JJ's relationship remains up in the air, but in September, he shared a photo of Nikki and their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, in honor of Kathy's birthday.

Total Bellas airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!