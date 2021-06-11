'Nine Perfect Strangers' Trailer: Nicole Kidman Welcomes Guests Into Her Eerie Wellness Retreat

Another sneak peek at Nicole Kidman's eerie role in Nine Perfect Strangers is here!

In an all-new teaser, which was dropped on Friday and titled "Your Journey to Wellness Begins Soon," fans get a glimpse of the 53-year-old actress in character as Masha, the mysterious owner and leader of a wellness retreat that welcomes nine strangers in as guests for a 10-day stay at Tranquillum House.

"Welcome to Tranquillum House. We're going to get you well," Kidman's Masha says in the teaser. "You came here to heal. This is going to be a wonderful journey."

"Sometimes it'll be unpleasant," she continues. "There's nothing to fear. You're mine now ... and you want to be mine."

The eight-episode limited Hulu series is an adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s best-selling novel of the same name. In addition to Kidman, it features an ensemble cast including Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Melissa McCarthy, Regina King, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, Samara Weaving, Manny Jacinto and more.

Kidman surprised audiences back in April by dropping a teaser and the first official look of the series during the 93rd Academy Awards. “Celebrating #Oscars night with a first look at #NinePerfectStrangers, coming soon to @hulu," she teased via Instagram at the time. "We can’t wait to share it with you. Sending love to all the nominees tonight!"

"Your trip to Tranquillum House is officially booked," another post, shared on May 18, read. "We can’t wait for you to join us."

While speaking to ET last July, Evans teased what to expect from his character, Lars, a handsome and high-powered divorce lawyer.

"The characters are so well drawn," he said. "[He] is like nothing I have ever done before, which I think is a fun thing for an actor to find a role that does not feel or resonate with anything I have done in the last 15 years."

Nine Perfect Strangers comes from the creators behind Big Little Lies and The Undoing, and premieres Aug. 18 on Hulu. In the meantime, hear more on Kidman's other projects in the video below.