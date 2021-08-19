Noah Beck Opens Up About Body Dysmorphia, Dixie D'Amelio and TikTok

Noah Beck is getting candid about what his life is really like behind the scenes.

In a new interview with GQ.com, the 20-year-old TikTok star admits that his life isn't as "perfect" as his social media accounts make it out to be.

"Everyone thinks that everything's perfect, and I promise you, I'm going through my s**t," explains Beck, who was a NCAA Division-1 soccer player at the University of Portland. "Body dysmorphia is a thing. There have just been times where I look at myself in the mirror and I'm like, 'F**k.' I'm not playing soccer, and I'm not running every single day."

Beck says that he never struggled with depression or anxiety growing up, but spending so much time on social media has "definitely developed some of those things" for him.

"If I did ever feel sad growing up, I played soccer or talked to my friends, and I would forget about it," he recalls. "[Now] I'm battling my own stuff every single day."

"I went viral, kept going viral, and now I'm here," he continues. "People are so jealous of the top influencers on TikTok because they feel that they are so close to being that. People are like, 'All I need is a couple of videos, and I can be living that life.' It’s not like that."

Beck also gives an update on his high-profile romance with fellow TikTok superstar Dixie D'Amelio, reassuring the outlet, "I don't want to use Dixie for clout. I could care less about that. I love her for her."

"The reason I love Dixie so much is that she's my best friend, and when we hang out, I just feel like I'm hanging out with my friend, but she's also...she's very attractive," he says. "I always tell her she has a dry sense of humor. She'll make a joke and not laugh, whereas I have golden retriever energy."

Back in January, Beck told ET he could see himself marrying D'Amelio one day.

"We’ve only been dating for almost four months, it’s not even four months... and, like, your fans start to build this connection with you guys, like, 'Oh, we love them together,'" he said at the time. "I can definitely see myself marrying Dixie, and that’s the goal."

"I don’t wanna waste my time. I don’t wanna be with someone if the intention is not to date to marry them," he added. "I think she’s my forever person."

