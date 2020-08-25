x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Entertainment Tonight

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Tory Burch Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Tory Burch Deals

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing, and things are selling out fast. Whether you're searching for cozy work-from-home outfits, new home decor, or some makeup for fall, there's something on sale for everyone. 

If you love Tory Burch, you're in luck! Today we're shopping the amazing deals on Tory Burch leather goods and accessories, which are perfect for fall. Known for their chic pieces featuring the designer's famous logo, this is the perfect time to invest in some new accessories to up your fall fashion game. Shop Tory Burch leather handbags, shoes, wallets, sunglasses and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Shop ET Style's favorite Tory Burch picks from the Nordstrom sale below. 

RELATED CONTENT:  

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: AllSaints Button-Up for $72.50

This Perfect Cashmere Sweater Is 40% Off at the Nordstrom Sale

Tory Burch Sale: Up to 72% Off Handbags, Shoes and Clothing

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: Blondo Shoes for $49.90