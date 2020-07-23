Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Get a Sneak Peek Tomorrow at All the Discounted Items

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is coming, and you can get a sneak peek at everything that will be discounted tomorrow, July 24th!

The retailer's annual shopping event -- its biggest sale aside from the Black Friday bonanza -- kicks off on Aug. 19, but you can get early shopping access if you're a Nordstrom cardholder.

In years past, everything from women's clothing to shoes to beauty products to stuff for guys and kids has been on sale. We have no doubt that this year's sale will be just as exciting.

Ahead, the info you need to get ready to preview and shop the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Every summer, Nordstrom celebrates with a can't-miss super sale on women's and men's clothing, accessories, home decor and more. The details of this year's sale are still being revealed, but we can expect the Anniversary Sale to feature new arrivals from top brands at great prices. Shop online or in person -- see open stores here -- and keep reading to discover Early Access dates for Nordy cardmembers.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Normally held in July, the sale will begin a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates, which are rapidly approaching:

July 24: Starting today, everyone will have the ability to preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog.

Starting today, everyone will have the ability to preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience will replace the traditional preview print catalog. Aug. 13: All cardmembers can shop Early Access -- and if you are a Nordy Club cardmember with Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status, you will get even more time to shop Early Access. Stay tuned for more details on Early Access levels.

All cardmembers can shop Early Access -- and if you are a Nordy Club cardmember with Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status, you will get even more time to shop Early Access. Stay tuned for more details on Early Access levels. Aug. 19 to 30: It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone.

It's here! The Anniversary Sale is open to everyone. Aug. 31: Prices go back up.

Is the sale online or in stores?

Great news: both! You can shop the sale in open stores during their normal business hours. Online shopping begins at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT.

What brands will be on sale?

Nordstrom has already announced that brands like Madewell, Vince and Topshop will be on sale. In the past, Anniversary Sale deals have been extended to Spanx leggings, Patagonia, AG Jeans, North Face and many more brands.

That's all for now -- stay tuned for more Nordstrom Anniversary Sale updates from ET Style as they roll in! Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.