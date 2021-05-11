Norman Lloyd, 'Saboteur' and 'St. Elsewhere' Star, Dead at 106

Rest in peace, Norman Lloyd. The actor, producer and director died at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 106.

Lloyd was best known for his role in Alfred Hitchcock's 1942 film Saboteur; his character tumbled to his death from the top of the Statue of Liberty in the film's conclusion. He also starred ​as Dr. Daniel Auschlander on NBC’s 1980s hospital drama St. Elsewhere.

The performer was born in 1914 in Jersey City, New Jersey, and raised in Brooklyn. After childhood singing and dancing classes, he started his career at Le Galienne’s Civic Repertory Theater in 1932. He then joined the original company of the Orson Welles-John Houseman Mercury Theater.

In addition to his work with Hitchcock, which included a producing credit on Alfred Hitchcock Presents, an executive producing credit on Hitchcock Hour and directing and acting credits on several episodes of each series -- Lloyd collaborated with Hollywood legends like Charlie Chaplin, Bertolt Brecht and Jean Renoir.

He produced and directed TV from the 1960s to the early 1980s, including Columbo and The Name of the Game. He was nominated for an Emmy in 1974 for Outstanding Special -- Comedy or Drama for Steambath, and helmed stage adaptations for TV like Clifford Odets’ Awake and Sing in 1972 and the Philemon in 1976.

Lloyd made guest appearances on TV shows Star Trek: The Next Generation, Wings and The Practice, and appeared in films like The Green Years (1946), Anthony Mann’s The Black Book (1949), Losey’s remake of M (1951), Robert Wise’s Audrey Rose (1977), Martin Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence (1993), The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle (2000) and In Her Shoes (2005).

More recently, he appeared on Modern Family in 2010, and in Amy Schumer 2015 film Trainwreck, he played a friend of her father's in a nursing home.

Lloyd’s autobiography, Stages, was published in 1993, and he was the subject of a Matthew Sussman-directed documentary, Who Is Norman Lloyd?, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2007.

He was married to Broadway actress Peggy Craven Lloyd for 75 years. She died in 2011 at age 98. Lloyd is survived by two children.

