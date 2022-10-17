Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Heartwarming Pics!

Dave and Odette Annable have welcomed the newest addition to their happy family. The proud parents shared the news on Instagram on Monday with heartwarming posts.

"Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," Odette wrote in the caption alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in the hospital bed cradling her newborn girl in her arms.

"Andersen Lee Annable, but we call her Andi," Odette continued. "You came into this world last Thursday October 13th, fast and furious in about 2 hours door to door. Birth story is for another day. Phew."

"For now, we will keep drowning in your sweetness and soaking up every bit of this beautiful time in our lives," she concluded. "If you were wondering, yes, Charlie is obsessed and yes, she thinks she is only HER baby."

Dave, meanwhile, shared a trio of snapshots showing the couple's 6-year-old daughter, Charlie, beaming with pride and joy as she holds her baby sister in the hospital.

"Odette and I, but mostly Charlie, are thrilled to welcome Andersen Lee Annable," Dave wrote. "Mom and baby are doing great. Big sister Charlie has not stopped smiling. The next chapter has begun and we couldn’t be more grateful."

The new baby girl is especially impactful for Odette after she lost a pregnancy in 2021. When the couple announced they were expecting in May, Odette opened up on Instagram about the journey she and Dave had taken to get there.

"It would be impossible to share the joy without acknowledging the grief," the 36-year-old House actress wrote beneath a photo of the ultrasound on Instagram. "This picture feels earned for us personally after years of having another baby on our mind. We've been through multiple losses, failed IUI, a failed IVF and then- what felt like a miracle happened. All of this to say, anyone out there struggling with infertility, I SEE you and I'm with you."

Odette also wrote that she hoped her story would bring hope to others struggling with infertility.

Odette and Dave got married in 2010 and later separated in October 2019. They announced their reconciliation less than a year later, in August 2020.

Congrats to the happy family!