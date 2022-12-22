Offset Says He's 'Fake Smiling' in the Wake of Takeoff's Death

Offset is still trying to come to terms with the loss of his cousin, Takeoff, who was fatally shot on Nov. 1 in Houston, Texas.

The Migos rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted a photo of Takeoff giving the peace sign while onstage. Offset also tweeted, "S**t not easy fake smiling and s**t tryna keep walking with my head up." The social media post comes nearly two months after Takeoff was shot following an argument over a "lucrative dice game."

Police said Takeoff "was not involved in playing the dice game" and that "he was not involved in the argument that happened outside" a bowling alley. Cops added that Takeoff also was not armed and "he was an innocent bystander."

Earlier this month, the Houston Police Department announced at a news conference that 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested and charged with the rapper's murder. The arrest came after another man, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection with the case.

Takeoff and Quavo were both at the bowling alley when an argument led to gunfire.

Shit not easy fake smiling and shit tryna keep walking with my head up pic.twitter.com/3GHleHUvpT — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 21, 2022

"I can tell you Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed, he was an innocent bystander," HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow said.

Investigators determined through video surveillance, cellphone footage and other physical evidence that Mr. Clark fired the lethal shot, Sergeant Burrow said. Furthermore, police said at least two people discharged firearms when Takeoff was killed. Takeoff's primary cause of death was listed as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm," according to an autopsy.

Also earlier this month, Offset performed at E11EVEN Miami as part of the club's "The Art of Nightlife" lineup during Miami Art Week, where he kicked off the performance with a tribute to his slain cousin.

"We are going to go Takeoff crazy in here," Offset reportedly told the crowd, which included his wife, Cardi B. "I'm doing this for my brother. This is for Takeoff."