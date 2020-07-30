Old Navy Face Masks: Shop Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Old Navy is one of many fashion retailers that's been manufacturing protective face masks amid coronavirus concerns -- and the brand's offerings are among the most affordable we've seen.

New in the Old Navy lineup are non-medical-grade, reusable cloth masks with adjustable, elastic over-the-ear straps to wear when you are out in public, which you can buy in packs of five (for $12.50) or 10 (for $25). Get a variety five-pack of regular masks for $12.50; each pack features soft, breathable cotton poplin masks with standard elastic over-the-ear straps in a range of colors and prints. Adult and kids' sizes are available.

ET Style will keep you up to date on which face masks are available to ship out as soon as possible.

