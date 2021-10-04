Olivia Jade Reacts to Mom Lori Loughlin’s Return to Acting (Exclusive)

Olivia Jade is a loving daughter. The Dancing With the Stars contestant is sharing her support for mom Lori Loughlin's return to acting.

Jade and her DWTS pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy spoke with ET's Matt Cohen on Monday -- following their performance during the latest episode of the reality competition series.

The 22-year-old model and influencer addressed the news that her mom would be reprising her role as Abigail Stanton on GAC Family's When Hope Calls, a spinoff series to Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart.

"I'm super excited for her," Jade shared with a smile.

The news of Loughlin's return comes several months after Loughlin served less than two months behind bars for her high-profile role in the college admissions scandal.

Jade, meanwhile, had faced some blowback when it was announced that she'd be part of the DWTS season 30 cast. However, with Chmerkovskiy's guidance and training, the pair have been working hard to deliver high-scoring routines, and Jade has been trying to show viewers a new side of herself that wasn't seen amid the scandal.

On Monday, it was Britney Night on DWTS, and the pair performed a tango set to "Hold It Against Me," which earned them quite a bit of praise, as well as some impressive scores: three 8s, for a total of 24, placing them in a three-way tie for the top spot on the night's leaderboard.

"I feel really good. I think that I'm my own harshest judge and critic and so it feels really nice to just be proud of something, especially something that you worked for," Jade told ET of their well-received routine. "We put in the hours this week, and it feels very very worth it."

"I am spoiled because I get to work with her for the last month," Chmerkovskiy said of dancing with Jade. "[And] I'm proud. I'm proud that she got to feel that moment."

"I'm just excited to see another week on this show, because I'm genuinely having the best time actually of my life," Jade added.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.