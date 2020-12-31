Olivia Jade Teases Return to YouTube After Mom Lori Loughlin's Prison Release

The 21-year-old daughter of the Full House star and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has a popular YouTube channel focused on beauty and fashion that has over 1.8 million followers, though she's been inactive on it for a year. But on Wednesday, she teased her return with a TikTok video showing off her makeup.

"Like this if i should bring back my #vlogzzzzz also tried to show u guys this natural makeup look (i can do a tutorial if anyone wants) Kk bye😄🤎 ily," she wrote.

@oliviajadeg like this if i should bring back my ##vlogzzzzz also tried to show u guys this natural makeup look (i can do a tutorial if anyone wants) Kk bye😄🤎 ily ♬ iM sO sHyyyy yy IG reyannamariaa - chunkymonkeeyy

In a second video, she replied to a follower who wrote, "Please post again on YouTube I love watching your videos!" Olivia Jade responded, "Thank you so much for the sweet comment. I just want to say first of all, comments like this actually make my day and I'm just, I'm really grateful. And, also, OK. I will. I guess I will come back to YouTube. What? Ah!"

Loughlin was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Monday after serving two months for her role in the headline-making college admissions scandal. She has also been ordered to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service upon release. Meanwhile, Giannulli is still serving his five-month sentence at USP Lompoc, a medium security prison in Santa Barbara, California, which he began on Nov. 19.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Olivia Jade is working on rebuilding her image and presence online after apologizing for the college admissions scandal during a tense episode of Red Table Talk.

"Olivia is looking forward to modeling again and getting social media deals," the source said. "She knows she can capitalize on those facets of the industry right now, but also knows she needs to re-prove herself in a huge way."

"Lori and Mossimo want their children to live happily and the whole family wants to put this behind them and do their best to move on, grow and succeed together and individually," the source also said. They are hopeful that people, brands, companies, friends and family don't judge them or their children as a result of their mistakes."

During her Red Table Talk appearance, Olivia took full responsibility for her family's actions, acknowledging, "There is no justifying or excusing what happened."

"What happened was wrong and I think every single person in my family can be like, 'That was messed up, that was a big mistake,'" she said. "But I think what is so important to me is to learn from the mistake, not to now be shamed and punished and never given a second chance, because I am 21. I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I have grown."

"That's why it's hard, because I'm not trying to come off like ... I am not trying to victimize myself," she continued. "I don't want pity, I don't deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, I recognize I messed up and for so long I wasn't able to talk about this because of the legalities behind it. I never got to say I am really sorry that this happened or I really own that this was a big mess up on everybody's part. But I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."