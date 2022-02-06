Olivia Munn Shares Video of John Mulaney Honoring Their Son Malcom's Special Request

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s son Malcom is the boss! On Saturday, the actress shared that their 2-month-old son has a specific ask of his parents. “Malcom has a special request, walk until our legs break off,” she captioned the video.

In the clip, Malaney holds their son in his arms as he walks around the room. The former Saturday Night Live writer gently kisses their little boy and pats his back, during their indoor stroll.

Little Malcom isn’t the only member of the new family with a mission. The Hit Monkey actress shared her latest goal for her baby. “Mission to turn Malcom into a real life buttered biscuit is almost complete,” she wrote.

In the photo, Malcom looks up at his mommy has she hilariously squishes his cheeks together. Malcom has been spending some quality time with his parents and their famous friends. Last month, the newborn had a special day with his uncle, Pete Davidson.

Instagram/@oliviamunn

Davidson used the opportunity to crack a couple jokes at little Malcom’s expense. “Yeah, babies are all head. They're like, all head," the 28-year-old SNL star quipped, prompting laughter from the parents. In another photo, Davidson proudly looked down and admired the little boy.

Shortly after that meeting, Malcom had a sweet first playdate with Henry Golding’s daughter Lyla.

Instagram/@oliviamunn

Oliva, 41, and Mulaney, 39, recently celebrated their baby boy’s 2-month birthday. “Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months. Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion,” the comedian wrote next to a carousel of photos featuring his little boy strapped to his chest.