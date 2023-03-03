Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Shares The ‘Promise’ She Made to Her Mother

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter made a promise to her mother before she died -- and she plans to keep it.

Chloe Lattanzi and Newton-John’s widower, John Easterling, sat down for a pre-taped interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb, which aired on Friday, March 3.

The 58-year-old newswoman has been noticeably absent from live segments of the NBC morning show for more than a week. Kotb's co-anchors shared earlier this week that she is "OK," but is dealing with "a family health matter," and during Friday's episode, Sheinelle Jones introduced Kotb's interview saying her co-anchor "recently" spoke to Newton-John's family.

Lattanzi told Kotb she will return to Newton-John’s native Australia in October for the singer’s annual Walk for Wellness, an event that brings people together to support those with cancer.

“That was my promise to my mom that I would soar, and fly, and be happy,” Lattanzi said.

Lattanzi says she will find inspiration in her song, “Phoenix,” which was one of her mother's favorites.

“So that song is for my mom. And it’s also for anyone who needs to be uplifted, you know? We’re all capable of incredible things. My mom’s a reminder of that, of just what we can manifest, of how many people we can help with this incredible light that we all have inside of us."

Newton-John died in August 2022 after a battle with breast cancer. Kotb, a breast cancer survivor herself, spoke to Lattanzi and Easterling about Newton-John's "beautiful legacy."

Newton-John's long-term battle with cancer began in 1992 when she went public with her first diagnosis of breast cancer. She went on to fund the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia, and was a fierce advocate for cancer treatment and research.

“My mom is a pioneer, a rebel in a good way. A healer,” Lattanzi told Kotb.

“I carry her in my heart, living life for both of us, doing the things that we enjoyed, doing the things that she enjoyed,” Easterling said. “And then carrying on with the kind of mission and the things that we were committed to, as well."

“Knowing that my mom was a healer for so many people is incredibly inspiring, and it is my mission to carry on her legacy of love and light, and giving and caring for all creatures, great and small,” Lattanzi added.

Last week, family, friends, and thousands of fans celebrated Newton-John's memory. On Sunday, the late actress was remembered during a state memorial service held in her native Australia at the Hamer Hall in Arts Centre in Melbourne.

During the live stream mourners around the world had the chance to join Newton-John's family and friends as they remembered the Xanadu star through songs, speeches and her work in cancer research.

Pink, Elton John, Mariah Carey, Barry Gibb, Nicole Kidman and more stars sent in videos sharing their fondest memories with the late actress.