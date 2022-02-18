Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze have called it quits. Multiple outlets report that the 18-year-old singer and her 24-year-old producer beau have broken up after less than a year of dating.

"They've been over for a bit now," a source told People of the pair, additionally noting that Faze recently moved from Los Angeles to New York City.

Rodrigo and Faze were first linked last June when they attended the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere party at Six Flags Magic Mountain together. The next month, they were spotted locking lips in Los Angeles.

They were most recently together in November, when they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles, according to Page Six.

Back in December, Rodrigo told British Vogue about the best way to get over an ex.

"Besides cutting off all contact, I think it’s important to not only forgive them, but forgive yourself for letting everything happen," she said. "That’s what I’ve learned."

Prior to her relationship with Faze, Rodrigo was romantically linked to her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett. Fans speculated that much of Sour, Rodrigo's debut album, was about Bassett, thus putting the singer's love life in the spotlight.

"I try not to look at stuff like that, to be completely honest. I like to think that if there's actually something that I should know about, my team would tell me," Rodrigo told GQ in August, about online chatter regarding her love life. "It was really hard for me to watch people on TikTok and stuff that dissects my 17-year-old love life. That was really weird. But again, I think I understood the curiosity. It doesn't affect me; it doesn't matter. It doesn't affect my songwriting and my life."