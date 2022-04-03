Olivia Rodrigo Sparkles on the Red Carpet for Her 2022 GRAMMYs Debut

Olivia Rodrigo certainly isn’t sour tonight! The “Deja Vu” singer arrived at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday ready to celebrate her banner year.

The 19-year-old songstress arrived in style, wearing a fashion-forward custom black gown by Vivienne Westwood, embellished with pink rhinestones and paired with matching gloves. For a dose of modern glam, the star sported colorful choker necklaces and wore her hair down in loose waves.

This marks Rodrigo’s first appearance at the GRAMMYs, and she could very well have a historic night, as she is nominated for seven awards.

The teenage superstar has the chance to win Best New Artist and Album of the Year for Sour, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Drivers License," as well as Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video for "Good 4 U."

In addition to her nominations, Rodrigo is set to take the stage during the ceremony to perform.

It's been quite a year for the singer. She recently released a documentary on Disney+, took home the Billboard Women of the Year honor, won big at the iHeartRadio Awards and performed on Saturday Night Live.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

But despite all of her success, the GRAMMYs stage is certainly a milestone. Earlier this month, the singer spoke to ET about taking the stage during music’s biggest night.

"It feels so exciting. I've dreamed about the GRAMMYs since I was a little girl," she said. "It's so exciting. And I'm so excited for the day, and I've just been a fan of it forever, and so, it's just gonna be so exciting to go there in the flesh."