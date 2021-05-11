Olivia Rodrigo Takes a Selfie With Her Idol Taylor Swift at the 2021 BRIT Awards

Olivia Rodrigo night was made at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star got the opportunity to meet her idol, Taylor Swift, at the awards ceremony held at The O2 Arena in London, England, on Tuesday. Rodrigo, 18, has been a longtime fan of the "Love Story" singer, and snapped a photo of the two together at the show.

In the black-and-white pic, Swift does a kiss face while Rodrigo gives her best silly face. During the telecast, Rodrigo performed her hit song, "Driver's License," while Swift was honored with the Global Icon Award.

For her BRIT Awards debut, Rodrigo stunned in a custom Christian Dior look while belting out the sentimental lyrics. Before taking the stage she rocked a lime green cocktail dress by the same designer.

Rodrigo also reportedly left letters for idols like Swift, Harry Styles and Little Mix while at the ceremony. Purple cards with her name on them were spotted on their tables.

💌 | @Olivia_Rodrigo left letters for every artist on their table including Taylor Swift 💖 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/3a1ok5XwQ3 — Taylor Swift News 💛 (@TSwiftNZ) May 11, 2021

As for Swift, who wore custom Miu Miu while accepting her historic trophy, she became the first female artist and the first non-English artist to receive the Global Icon Award. During her speech, in which she thanked boyfriend Joe Alwyn, she also sent a message to rising artists.

"There is no career path that comes free of negativity. If you’re met with resistance, that probably means that you’re doing something new. If you’re experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means you’re rising."

"And there might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into it and it is met with cynicism or skepticism," she continued. "You cannot let that crush you. You have to let it fuel you because we live in a world where anyone has the right to say anything about you at any time, but just please remember that you have the right to prove them wrong."

Meanwhile, ET's Philiana Ng recently spoke with Rodrigo about Swift and other music industry peers praising her music.

"It's just been so, so cool to watch these people that I've idolized for years sort of become my peers. That's the most incredible thing," Rodrigo expressed. "I've just been really touched by the way that so many, more established artists have really welcomed me into the music industry and gone out of their way to welcome me."

"I think it's just really a testament of how kind they are. It takes a really awesome person to see somebody coming up, and feel the need to make them feel seen and heard," Rodrigo continued. "So yeah, that's been one of my favorite parts of this whole process and I can't wait to meet people in real life too, soon, when everything's safe again."

See more on Rodrigo in the video below.