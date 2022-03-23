Olivia Rodrigo Wins Big at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Gives Shout Out to Avril Lavigne

Olivia Rodrigo is living the teenage dream! On Tuesday, the 19-year-old pop star arrived to the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall after being nominated in some of the night's biggest categories.

The "Driver's License" singer was a total vibe in her awards show style, stepping out in a Versace purple silk, strapless exposed bustier mini-dress, paired with latex leggings and triple strapped platform pumps. She accessorized with rings by 51 E JOHN.

Rodrigo was up for nine awards at this year's event, and won for TikTok Bop of the Year, Best Cover Song, Female Artist of the Year, and Best New Pop Artist. She was presented with Female Artist of the Year by Avril Lavigne, who she called attention to in her acceptance speech.

"Thank you Avril, I’m obsessed with you," she said. "Thank you to fans, who made this the most incredible year of her whole life."

