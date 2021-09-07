'On My Block' Sets Season 4 Premiere Date: See First Photos

On My Block's farewell season has a premiere date.

Netflix will drop all 10 episodes of the series' fourth and final season on Monday, Oct. 4, the streamer announced Tuesday.

A coming-of-age comedy about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high-school in the rough inner city, season 4 finds the group two years later -- having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.

Diego Tinoco, Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias return to cap off the series.

Netflix also premiered the first photos from the final season. See them below.

The cast discussed the surprising two-year time jump, which revealed that the friends had splintered. "It's probably one of the most realistic endings that I think we've had," Capri told ET last March of the season 3 finale's last scene. "People evolve and they grow, and sometimes they grow apart. The way that you were two years ago is different [from how you are now]."

"I hope there's a reason to bring us together," Garcia said of her hopes for season 4.

