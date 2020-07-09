'One Tree Hill' Star James Lafferty Engaged to Alexandra Park -- See the Ring!

James Lafferty put a ring on it! On Sunday, the One Tree Hill star announced on Instagram that he proposed to Australian actress Alexandra Park.

"She said yeah 🙌🏼☺️," the 35-year-old actor captioned a photo of himself and his bride-to-be, whose new ring was on full display.

While Park didn't post about her engagement, she did share a photo from Palm Springs, California, where the proposal is presumed to have taken place. "Hello 🌚," the 31-year-old Royals star simply captioned the scenic pic.

Lafferty and Park have been together since at least 2018 but have been rather private about their relationship on social media.

