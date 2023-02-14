'One True Loves' Trailer Asks If It's Possible to Have Two Soulmates (Exclusive)

Phillipa Soo is choosing between two suitors in her latest flick. ET is exclusively premiering the trailer for One True Loves, which shows Soo's Emma shocked when her husband, who was presumed dead, reappears just as she's moved on with someone new.

Based on the 2016 book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the trailer starts out by showing Emma and Jesse's (Luke Bracey) romance for the ages, which comes to an abrupt halt when he's in a helicopter crash and presumed dead.

"At first it was so hard to let go," Emma says in the trailer. "I refused to admit that you were gone. But then I started to think that the good days could be good weeks or good months. I'm finally ready to live again."

Emma proceeds to fall for and get engaged to Sam (Simu Liu), right before she gets a call revealing that Jesse is actually alive. What follows is a dramatic love triangle that's sure to split viewers' loyalties.

"I didn't so much see it as a rivalry as much as these two well-intentioned, honorable men that loved a woman and a woman that loved them both," Bracey said. "... The complicated nature of it is for sure something that I think is the heart of this film and will have people seesawing all the way through. Maybe people will have different favorites at the end of it."

Liu meanwhile, is firmly on Team Sam. "I mean, I have to be Team Sam!" he quipped, before explaining why he's siding with his character.

"I think like anyone else reading through the book or watching the movie, I think you flip-flop. You go back and forth. It's not supposed to be an easy decision," he said. "At the end of the day, I look at Sam, I look at what he stands for, and I think Sam is better for Emma. I do. Sorry. Sorry not sorry."

Soo, meanwhile, just wants the audience to realize they've "seen a beautiful story" by the time the credits roll.

"I hope that they're moved," she added. "I hope they're emotionally moved by this story."

One True Loves will hit theaters on April 7 and be available on digital on April 14 and on-demand on April 28.

