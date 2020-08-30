'Orange Is the New Black' Star Jackie Cruz Marries Fernando Garcia

Jackie Cruz is married! TheOrange Is the New Black star tied the knot with her longtime partner, artist Fernando Garcia, on Friday.

Cruz shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, posting a photo of her and Garcia's hands, each sporting a wedding band. The pair's rings -- by Sarah Appleton Fine Jewelry -- stood out amid a picturesque beach background. Cruz captioned the pic with their wedding date, "08/28/20."

Fans and celeb friends took to the comments to share their congratulations. "Congrats mama💕," Lauren Jauregui wrote.

Sarah Hyland added a simple, "YASSSSS!!!!!" while Natasha Lyonne wrote, "Congratulations."

"Get out??!! Congratulations, love. So happy for you," Tan France commented.

It's been a busy summer for Cruz, who has focused on her work as an activist amid the Black Lives Matter movement and is dedicated to creating important content with her production company, Unspoken Film.

"I just want to visibly show my experience because all I can really talk about is my experience in Hollywood and in my life," the singer and actress told ET last month. "I'm working on my own TV show that I created, how I felt as a Latina, outside the box here in Hollywood, and the difference between the Latinos in New York and in L.A. We don't really see that too often -- and there is a difference."

"It took me a long time to get here," she added. "[I'm] working the hardest to open doors for people who look like me or have this dream that seems impossible."

See more on Cruz in the video below.