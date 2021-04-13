Orlando Bloom's Has Hilarious Response to Katy Perry's New Look

Orlando Bloom isn't fazed by his fiancée, Katy Perry's, ever-changing looks. The 44-year-old British actor left a funny comment on Perry's page this week after she debuted a bold new hairstyle.

Perry posted several pics on Sunday of her dark new locks and bangs ahead of the pre-taped American Idol show. She paired the look with a large gold cross and an animal print halter top.

"Roaring into the top 16 with 🐆 vibes tonight, don’t forget to watch then vote! 🖤 #americanidol," Perry captioned the photos.

Bloom took to the comments section, writing, "Baby, we’re all out of oat milk."

On Monday night, Perry was back to blonde and had presumably picked up her fiancé's oat milk in time for American Idol's first live shows.

"We're going to have the Top 12 revealed and if you think that I'm farting on live television, I'm not. It's just going to be my dress," Perry, who was wearing a turquoise latex dress, joked on Monday.

Perry and fellow judge Lionel Richie were not joined by Luke Bryan on the live show because the country singer recently tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, veteran Idol judge Paula Abdul stepped in as the Top 12 were selected. Following the show, Perry gave ET an update on Bryan's condition.

"He's totally good," Perry shared, easing the minds of concerned fans. "I think he's gonna be alright. I think we'll be seeing him next week."