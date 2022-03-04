Oscar Isaac & Aidy Bryant Annoy Charli XCX With Bad British Accents in New 'Saturday Night Live' Promos

Oscar Isaac is heading to Saturday Night Live for the first time, and he's bringing some of his famous character work and accents to the table.

In promos released by NBC on Thursday, Isaac was joined by musical guest Charli XCX and castmember Aidy Bryant on the Studio 8H stage, and the actors were enchanted by the singer's English accent.

"Yeah, I might try talkin' like you this week," Bryant said, putting on an over-the-top, cartoonish cockney accent.

"Oi, yeah! That'd be a crackin' good time, yeah!" Isaac added, affect an equally unrealistic caricature.

"Guys, that's really not how I sound," the singer shot back, trying to get them to just knock it off to no avail as the pair just switched to even more outlandish attempts at an impression.

"Yeah, that's spot on. Well done," and annoyed Charli said, giving up on trying to correct them as Isaac and Bryant high-fived excitedly.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Isaac on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild last Sunday and he opened up about making his hosting debut.

"It's very nerve wracking, but I'm very excited about it though," Isaac shared enthusiastically. "I'm just going to give myself over to the moment and just stay in the center of the circle, as they say."

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.