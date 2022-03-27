Oscars 2022: 'In Memoriam' Honors Sidney Poitier, Betty White and More Late Stars

The 2022 Oscars took time to share some love and respect for all of the beloved entertainment icons who died over the last year during the show's gala ceremony. Several stars took to the stage to highlight particular celebs who died over the past year.

Tyler Perry began this year's segment with an emotional tribute to Sidney Poitier.

"He was the first, and for far too long, the only, Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor. When he stood on that stage, he did more than shatter a barrier. He stood there for all that came before him, and sparked the dreams of all who followed," Perry shared. "I would not be here today without Sidney. All of us are so blessed and honored to have been inspired by him. To you, sir, with all of our love."

Poitier made history in 1964 as the first Black actor to take home the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Lilies of the Field. He'd previously been nominated in 1959 for The Defiant Ones, and he was bestowed an honorary Oscar in 2002. Poitier died on Jan. 6 at his home in Beverly Hills, California, at age 94.

Bill Murray also took the stage to share a heartfelt message in memory of director Ivan Reitman. The Ghostbusters director died on Feb 22.

Jamie Lee Curtis also honored the late Betty White, whose career in film and TV spanned over 70 years. White died on Dec. 31, a little more than two weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday. Curtis honored her legacy as an actress and as an animal rights activist.

This year's In Memoriam also honored a multitude of actors and actresses who had won Oscars or were nominated during their careers.

The segment also honored Oscar winners William Hurt -- who was nominated for four Oscars, winning once in 1986 for Kiss of the Spider Woman. Hurt died on March 13, age 71. Also remembered was Oscar winner Olympia Dukakis, who died on May 1 at age 89. Dukakis took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Moonstruck in 1988.

The segment also celebrated the lives of many past Oscar nominees including Ned Beatty, Sally Kellerman and Dean Stockwell, and legendary directors Jean-Marc Vallee, Peter Bogdanovich and Richard Donner.

The Academy also honored all the stars who we've lost over the past year in an In Memoriam tribute on their website.