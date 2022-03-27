Oscars 2022: Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson & Rosie Perez Reunite for 'White Men Can't Jump' 30th Anniversary

This year's Oscars was a celebration of some of cinema's most beloved and indelible classics, and the show invited Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez and Woody Harrelson to take the stage to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their film, White Men Can't Jump.

The trio dressed to the nines for the star-studded gala, and they were all smiles as they came together to reflect on their movie, which hit theaters March 27, 1992.

"Oh my gosh, thank you so much! It's just hard to believe that it's been 30 years since White Men Can't Jump," Perez said, overwhelmed with emotion.

"You mean 30 years since I proved they could," Harrelson quipped.

"I don't know about that. You still look like a slow, geeky chump to me," Snipes shot back.

"I'm not slow. In fact, I'm in the best shape of my life. I am in the zone," Harrelson suggested.

"More like zoned out. Like really high," Perez added, to Harrelson's begrudging agreement. "It looks like I'm the only silver one up here. Some things haven't changed in 30 years!"

The trio was tasked with presenting the award for Best Cinematography and, after the nominees were named, Harrelson got a bit nervous as he began to open the envelope.

"Nominated three times, but this is the most words I've ever spoke here," the actor joked, referring to his own lack of actual wins. "Presenting is where it's at!"

The three managed to get their nerves under control and present the Oscar to Dune cinematographer Greig Fraser.

For more coverage of the 2022 Oscars -- hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes -- keeping checking back with ETonline. For a full list of the night's big winners, check here.

