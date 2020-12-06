Oscars Increase Best Picture Nominees, Announce Plans to Expand Diversity

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is making more strides to "advance inclusion in the entertainment industry and increase representation within its membership and the greater film community."

“While the Academy has made strides, we know there is much more work to be done in order to ensure equitable opportunities across the board,” said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. "The need to address this issue is urgent. To that end, we will amend -- and continue to examine -- our rules and procedures to ensure that all voices are heard and celebrated."

The Academy and the Producers Guild of America (PGA) are also enlisting a task force "to develop and implement new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility by July 31, 2020."

In addition, beginning with the 94th Academy Awards in 2022, there will be 10 Best Picture nominees, rather than a fluctuating number of nominations from year to year.

"Through the dedication, focus, and concerted effort of our Board of Governors and members on the branch executive committees, the Academy has surpassed the goals of our A2020 initiative. But to truly meet this moment, we must recognize how much more needs to be done, and we must listen, learn, embrace the challenge, and hold ourselves and our community accountable,” said Academy President David Rubin. “Academy leadership and our Board are committed to ensuring that we continue to weave equity and inclusion into the fabric of every Academy initiative, committee, program and event."

The Academy also shared this announcement on social media, sharing, "We are excited to announce the next phase of our equity and inclusion initiative. In our efforts to increase representation, we are working to create new industry standards, add new voices to our Board of Governors and expand the Best Picture category."

The changes comes over four years after a number of stars boycotted the 2016 Oscars after only white actors were nominated. Following the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, the Academy vowed to take "new measures" to recruit qualified, diverse members."